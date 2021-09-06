Arjun Kapoor Marks 1 Year Of Contracting COVID: 'pushed My Fitness Level Back By Months'

Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram account on Monday to post an elaborate caption about health and fitness. The actor completed one year of testing positive for COVID on Monday and mentioned that it became a hindrance to his fitness regime. Kapoor is currently all set for the release of his film Bhoot Police.

Arjun Kapoor on one year of testing positive for COVID

The actor posted a picture of himself working out and mentioned that contracting the virus pushed his fitness level ‘back by months’. Arjun Kapoor wrote in his caption that he was just getting started with his fitness routine through online sessions before he tested positive for the deadly virus. In his raw and emotional caption he mentioned that he was ‘demoralised and distraught’.

He wrote, “For someone like me – the struggle is continuous, every day counts, every training session counts. I remember being demoralised, distraught. I was just on the path to making a turnaround – emotionally, mentally, I was there to make it happen… I took some days to get over the fact that after taking all the precautions, it happened to me.” However, the actor motivated himself to continue on the path of healthy living. He said, “I told myself, I will work doubly hard to not let this throw me off the rails. Clean Eating & resting my mind & body was at its peak during my recovery.”

After the actor recovered, he returned to online training sessions with kickboxing champion Drew Neal. He mentioned that although he is still ‘a work in progress’ he takes pride in his journey. He also spoke about shooting for Bhoot Police and wrote, “Even As I began shooting for Bhoot Police I was still finding my feet again with the rhythm of work & my fitness routine.” Kapoor also wrote about his ‘new found vigour’ with regard to his health and fitness regime.

The actor will soon be seen in Bhoot Police alongside Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez. Jaaved Jaaferi and Jamie Lever will also feature in the film. Bhoot Police will be released digitally on Disney Plus Hotstar on September 17.

Picture Credits: Arjun Kapoor-Instagram