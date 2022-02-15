Arjun Kapoor Marks 'Kuttey' Wrap With Change Of Look; 'Film Will Always Remain Special'

Actor Arjun Kapoor took to his social media to mark the wrap of his next film with debutant Aasmaan Bhardwaj's directorial Kuttey. The actor had marked the commencement of the film's shooting by sporting a new and fresh haircut and similarly, he marked the end of his filming schedule by changing his look. Moreover, he looked back at his journey in Bollywood after completing 17 films over the career span of almost 11 years.

The upcoming film is billed as a dark comedy which will be directed by the son of celebrated filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, Aasmaan Bhardwaj with Radhika Madan in the lead role. Take a look at the video posted by Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor marks 'Kuttey' wrap

Taking to his Instagram on February 15, the 36-year-old actor shared a video to express his ecstasy while getting rid of the moustache that he sported during the filming. In the caption, the actor reflected on all his journey in the film industry by writing, ''Today, I’m 17 films old! It has been an exciting, enriching and humbling creative process that has allowed me to become so many characters and live so many lives!''

Furthermore, he tagged the director of Kuttey, Aasmaan Bhardwaj and talked about his experience of working with the debutant. He wrote, ''@aasmaanbhardwaj it’s been fun working with you and your entire team and seeing your brilliant mind from up close. I’m sure you will make a film that will wow everyone. Can’t wait for people to see the world that you have created,'' Announcing the wrap, he wrote,

''Films wrap, looks change (got rid of my Moustache I had for the film today) but the energy of a project remains deep inside you. #Kuttey will always remain special. On to the next one 💪'' Earlier, the actor had shared his excitement over joining the project and getting to learn new things whilst being on the set with the team of Kuttey.

More on Kuttey

Kuttey is bankrolled by Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Vishal along with Rekha Bhardwaj under the banner of Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films. Along with Arjun Kapoor and Radhika Madan, the film also stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Kumud Mishra and Tabu.