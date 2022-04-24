Arjun Kapoor Marks Varun Dhawan's Birthday With Hilarious Post, Refers To Him As 'Guruji'

Actor Varun Dhawan ringed in his 35th birthday on April 24, 2022, with fans and celebs pouring loads of wishes for the actor. To mark the Student of The Year actor's special day, Varun's close friend Arjun Kapoor wished the former in a special way. The 2 States actor shared a hilarious video featuring the birthday boy. He even shared a heartfelt note for his dear friend Varun.

Arjun Kapoor shares a hilarious video on Varun Dhawan's birthday

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Arjun Kapoor dropped a hilarious video in which Varun is seen shirtless as he wished the latter on his birthday. Varun says that he needs to learn things from Arjun 'in terms of management of the ladies.' The Half Girlfriend actor even called Varun his 'Guru Ji'. Watch:

Arjun captioned the post, "Yeh Aadmi purush hi nahi maha purush hai... not a lot of u know this but Varun has been side-hustling as a fortune-teller for the industry a while now. So, on his birthday today, it is my pleasure to reveal his alter ego, Guruji Varun. You are the astrologer I need in my life Guruji You predicted me being a #Ladykiller in 𝟮𝟬𝟭𝟱 !!! Now, everyone can see your skill and give you credit, exactly what you expect from everyone all time, anyway. 𝗛𝗮𝗽𝗽𝘆 𝗕𝗶𝗿𝘁𝗵𝗱𝗮𝘆 @varundvn aka Guruji #throwback #gurujikabdayhai."

Reacting to Arjun's post, the Badlapur actor dropped laughing emoticons in the comment section, while Sanjay Kapoor commented, "Nice way to promote Lady Killer." Fans even wished the actor 'Happy Birthday' on his special day.

Varun marks his 35th birthday on the sets of 'Bawaal'

Varun Dhawan celebrated his 35th on the sets of Bawaal. He took to his Instagram handle to give fans a sneak-peek into his birthday celebrations. In the picture, Dhawan is seen striking a pose in his vanity van which is decorated with blue and gold balloons. He donned a white coloured shirt which is paired with beige coloured pants.

Sharing the picture, he captioned the post as "It ain’t my sweet 16, but super happy to spend this bday working. The last 2 birthday were spent at home but feel great to be out here on set getting up at 530 in the morning and reporting to a @niteshtiwari22 set #bawaal. 2022 is special for me with #jugjuggjeyo and #bhediya set for release."

Image: Instagram/@arjunkapoor/varundvn