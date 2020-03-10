Arjun Kapoor's Most Stunning Blue Outfits You Must Check Out

Arjun Kapoor recently received praise from critics for his performance in the film, Panipat. He has always evolved as an actor and has inspired his fans to do the same. The actor is also always on top of his style game. Kapoor knows how to dress well, be it for an award ceremony or a traditional meetup. Take a look at Arjun Kapoor's photos in blue outfits, which will help you to up your style game as well.

Also read: Arjun Kapoor's Most Dramatic Scenes From His Popular Film 'Ki & Ka'

In this photo, Arjun Kapoor is wearing a denim jacket along with sunglasses. A classic denim jacket along with sunglasses is a timeless look that further enhances his style. Check out more photos from Arjun Kapoor's Instagram below.

This is again one of the distinctive looks of Kapoor. The Panipat actor is wearing subtle tones of the colour blue. The actor spiced up his style by wearing a coral t-shirt inside.

In this photo, the actor is rocking a blue kurta. He is also wearing sunglasses, which is his signature style. Arjun Kapoor continues to give fans some major style goals with this look.

Also read: Arjun Kapoor's Wardrobe Has The Perfect Outfits For Valentine's Day 2020

Here, the actor is in formal clothing. Kapoor is rocking a blue jacket along with a white shirt. This is one of Arjun Kapoor's best looks.

Image Credits: Arjun Kapoor's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.