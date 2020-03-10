The Debate
Arjun Kapoor's Most Stunning Blue Outfits You Must Check Out

Bollywood News

Arjun Kapoor is considered to be one of the most popular, stylish actors in Hindi cinema. Here are some of his best looks in blue outfits.

Written By Aditya Vyas | Mumbai | Updated On:
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor recently received praise from critics for his performance in the film, Panipat. He has always evolved as an actor and has inspired his fans to do the same. The actor is also always on top of his style game. Kapoor knows how to dress well, be it for an award ceremony or a traditional meetup. Take a look at Arjun Kapoor's photos in blue outfits, which will help you to up your style game as well.

Also read: Arjun Kapoor's Most Dramatic Scenes From His Popular Film 'Ki & Ka'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

In this photo, Arjun Kapoor is wearing a denim jacket along with sunglasses. A classic denim jacket along with sunglasses is a timeless look that further enhances his style. Check out more photos from Arjun Kapoor's Instagram below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

This is again one of the distinctive looks of Kapoor. The Panipat actor is wearing subtle tones of the colour blue. The actor spiced up his style by wearing a coral t-shirt inside.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

In this photo, the actor is rocking a blue kurta. He is also wearing sunglasses, which is his signature style. Arjun Kapoor continues to give fans some major style goals with this look. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

Also read: Arjun Kapoor's Wardrobe Has The Perfect Outfits For Valentine's Day 2020 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

Here, the actor is in formal clothing. Kapoor is rocking a blue jacket along with a white shirt. This is one of Arjun Kapoor's best looks.

Image Credits: Arjun Kapoor's Instagram

 

 

First Published:
