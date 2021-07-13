Arjun Kapoor On Being A Terrible Assistant When Starting Out In Bollywood

Arjun Kapoor is a popular actor who made his debut with Ishqzaade and gained immense popularity in no time. It is a lesser-known fact that he started his career as an assistant director and producer to a couple of films before he was cast as an actor in his debut movie. According to the reports by Hindustan Times, Arjun Kapoor recalled his initial career days and revealed how he was ‘horrible’ at his job and how he became better in what he did.

Arjun Kapoor on being 'privileged' in the entertainment industry

As Arjun Kapoor gears up for his upcoming projects, he recently recalled the time when he was an assistant director to Nikhil Advani on Kal Ho Naa Ho and Salaam-e-Ishq. Speaking about his work, he stated that he was ‘horrible’ at his job when he started out and revealed how he thought it would be a piece of cake much like somebody who had grown up in an environment that was sheltered, protected and privileged. Explaining about the privileges he received, he stated that privileged did not only mean the financial aspect of it, it was about the security that one had from knowing they could make mistakes and stumble and learn along the way even without getting a qualification in place. Adding to it, he stated how he was allowed to do those things and make my mistakes without consequences that had bigger ramifications.

Arjun Kapoor also mentioned how he first decided to become an editor and cut trailers for Shakti: The Power, which was produced by his father Boney Kapoor but later decided to work as an assistant director. Recalling his days of being the assistant director on the sets of Kal Ho Naa Ho, he stated how terrible he was and shared instances of how he used to sleep off on set, walk-in after the director, took four hours to complete a 15-minute work. Arjun then confessed how he wasn’t good on the set and he was just in love with the process. Stating further, he added how he became better in his further projects and realised that he wanted to make films in some capacity or the other.

Arjun Kapoor’s movies

The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming multi-starrer movie, Bhoot Police in which he will be seen featuring alongside actors namely Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam and Javed Jaffrey. The movie is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on September 17, 2021. He will also be seen in the upcoming action-thriller, Villain Returns being directed by Mohit Suri.

IMAGE: ARJUN KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.