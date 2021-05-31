Arjun Kapoor On Celebrities Getting Trolled For Charity: 'People Have A Right To Opinion'

Amid the ongoing life-threatening pandemic, several Bollywood stars have been doing their bit to help the people in need while arranging healthcare facilities. Starting from arranging a bed in the hospital, to starting fundraisers to supply oxygen cylinders and concentrators, they are doing everything to reach out to the needy. Despite their help, the actor has been receiving flak for their humanitarian ventures. Actor Arjun Kapoor in an interview with Hindustan Times shared that ‘not every criticism warrants a response’ as people have their right to express their opinions on anything.

Arjun Kapoor on celebrities being trolled for charity

The actor who earlier spoke about investing his life savings into the online fundraising platform Fankind shared that the stars find themselves in a tricky situation as they face flak for ‘publicising’ their charity and also if they choose not to, then also they receive criticism for not supporting the needy. The actor said that people form perceptions and opinions as it’s the easiest thing as they have a computer or a keyboard in front of them and they just need to type what they feel. Arjun said that it will not come as a surprise to all that there are even some people who don’t even know what they are typing and they don’t mean what they say. Arjun confessed that there are certain celebrities who do not want to share what they are doing to help people as it is their personal choice. There are even some who will share their humanitarian work because it is their personal choice. Arjun asserted that each celebrity is individual, unique in doing something good and experiencing it.



The actor who is basking in the success of his latest release Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar explained the mentality of the people and shared that people sometimes expect celebrities to behave like ‘superheroes’ and help the world but forget that they are also human. He revealed that the celebrities and stars are assumed to be a part of the flock who are meant to come together and help the world exactly like superheroes He further explained that there are some who takes advantage of it and comes to the forefront to help while the rest decide to take a backseat who are not ina position to help. Through this, the actor explained that every individual, human is different even if he falls in the category of a celebrity.

Elucidating further, Arjun spoke about the constant pressures that are faced by Bollywood stars from society and tried to give a piece of advice to all. Reflecting his thoughts on the same, the Ishaqzaade actor said that at times people tend to get carried away with that noise which one gets from a certain territory, but he or she should do what they feel and is absolutely okay. He asked stars not to feel pressured and instead take care of themselves, people around them if they desire to do something useful. He also explained that if the stars are doing anything then they do not have to put it out anywhere. He claimed that there is nothing wrong in doing that because they are motivating and encouraging people.

IMAGE: ARJUNKAPOOR/Instagram

