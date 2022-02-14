Arjun Kapoor On Dating Malaika Arora; 'She Helped Me Through My Weakest Moments'

Malaika Arora and beau Arjun Kapoor are one of the most talked-about couples of the tinsel town. The duo never fails when it comes to openly professing their love for each other. Now, during a recent interaction with Hindustan Times, Arjun Kapoor candidly revealed how the presence of Malaika Arora has changed his life for the better.

Arjun Kapoor on dating Malaika Arora

In the recent chat, Arjun Kapoor told the portal that his girlfriend has changed him as a person by encouraging him to believe in his inner self. According to the Ishqzaade actor, Arora has helped him through his weakest moments. Moreover, the Chaiyya Chaiyya starlet has also reportedly made Arjun realise his worth, he adds. While describing his relationship, Arjun Kapoor told the news publication, "If I’ve to describe my relationship with Malaika — we’re friends, we can talk about everything, we confide in each other about a lot of things that have allowed us to make decisions — big and small ones. And I think friendship is the key for any relationship to last.”

Meanwhile, on the special occasion of Valentine's Day, Malaika Arora also took to social media to share a mushy picture with beau Arjun. The latest photo sees the couple embracing each other in a romantic hug as Arjun plants a sweet kiss on Arora's forehead. While sharing the photo online, Arora captioned the lovey-dovey post as "mine". As soon as the picture surfaced online, not only fans but even celebs including Twinkle Khanna and Maheep Kapoor dropped sweet responses in the comments section of the post. Take a look at it below:

Speaking of their love story, rumours about their romance sparked soon after Arora separated from her husband Arbaaz Khan. Initially, for a long time, both Malaika and Arjun neither denied nor confirmed their relationship. However, the two made several heads turn as they sat next to each other during the Lakme Fashion Week 2018. Soon after, paparazzi pictures of the two walking hand-in-hand ignited social media. Later, it was Malaika who made their relationship official on Instagram with an adorable photo of the two together.

Image: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial