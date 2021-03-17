Arjun Kapoor On Lockdown Experience, Says 'life Is Nothing' Without Near And Dear Ones

Indian actor Arjun Kapoor recently spoke about his "experience and learnings from 2020". The COVID-19 lockdown which began last year in March has affected the lives and outlooks of many people. In Arjun Kapoor's latest interaction with Pinkvilla, the actor spoke about how he's learnt that one needs to find their "peace of mind" and learn how to how to be happy with "where you are and what you have". Kapoor also mentioned how one has to literally walk their life instead of jogging and running in order to enjoy the journey of life and be content with everything they have achieved so far.

Arjun also spoke about how he was grateful for where he is in his life and "surviving" for a decade in a "ruthless profession", which is being an actor. Kapoor shared how he has learnt to take his success and hold it close to him and think about the things he has achieved so far instead of chasing the next new thing. He also spoke about striking a balance between his personal and professional life as life was nothing without near and dear ones. Arjun made some intense comments, talking about how when one fears for their life, they don't think about the stardom or their movies or success but simply worry about the health of everybody around them.

Arjun Kapoor tested positive for COVID-19 last year in September. Speaking about his experiences, he mentioned how he's completely fine now and how he got out of lockdown and managed to make an entire film. Arjun spoke about how because he had worked hard for the last 7-8 years in the industry, he was able to relax during the time he had COVID saying how he had "earned my chance to breathe in this industry".

Arjun Kapoor's movies, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar's release and more

The actor will next be seen in the upcoming black-comedy thriller film Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar, alongside Parineeti Chopra. The film is set to release on March 19, 2021. He will also appear in the upcoming Netflix film Sardar Ka Grandson as well as the upcoming horror comedy film Bhoot Police, both of which are slated to release in 2021. Arjun also has a project lined up for the next year which will be the upcoming psychological thriller film Ek Villain Returns, which is scheduled to be released theatrically on Feb 11, 2022.