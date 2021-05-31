Arjun Kapoor On Working With Saif Ali Khan And John Abraham For Upcoming Films

Before making his Bollywood debut in 2012 with Ishaqzaade, Arjun Kapoor worked as an assistant director to Nikkhil Advani in films such as Kal Ho Naa Ho and Salaam-e-Ishq. He will now be seen starring alongside Saif Ali Khan and John Abraham, the lead actors of the movies he once assisted on. In a recent interaction, Arjun who was most recently seen in Sardar Ka Grandson spoke about his upcoming films and his experience with the actors of the movie. Read ahead to know more about Arjun Kapoor's movies.

Arjun Kapoor opens about his upcoming films

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Arjun Kapoor said that it is an irony for him to currently work on films with both actors, Saif Ali Khan and John Abraham whom he once assisted. He will be seen in Bhoot Police co-starring Saif and described his experience as “really exciting.” He added that working as a fellow actor with Saif has been something that he wanted to do for a while and admitted that Saif is “an exceptional artist.” Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam will also be seen in the film.

Describing the movie, he revealed that Bhoot Police is more of a “brotherhood adventure film” than a horror-comedy. He said that horror-comedy is an easier way of explaining the movie without one seeing it but it is about adventure and brotherhood. The film is about two brothers, and their journey of certain discoveries, ideologies, give-and-take, friction, conflicts and camaraderie. He further added, “It’s a film about brotherhood at its core, for me, and it is in the garb of a horror-comedy. It’s a brotherhood adventure.” The movie is slated to release on September 10, 2021.

On the other hand, Ek Villain Returns is directed by Mohit Suri and stars Arjun Kapoor along with John Abraham and Tara Sutaria. Speaking of the movie, Arjun said that he is “very excited” for several reasons which are working with John, collaborating with Half Girlfriend director and working with Tara for the first time. He referred to the film as a “nice big ensemble entertainer” and “the popcorn summer blockbuster.” He revealed that he has grown up watching Mohit Suri’s films and he is a “balanced director” who understands the mainstream audience as well as today’s sensibility. The film has got good music, action and a lot more of making it a “credible entertainer,” said Arjun. He has only filmed for seven-eight days yet and as soon as the COVID-19 situation gets better, the cast and crew would be back on set. He added, “Fingers crossed.” The film is slated to release on February 11, 2022.

(IMAGE: ARJUN KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM)

