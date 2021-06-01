Arjun Kapoor Opens Up About 'Bhoot Police', Says It Has Elements Of 'Stree', 'Go Goa Gone'

Arjun Kapoor is gearing up to star in his highly anticipated film Bhoot Police. The film is slated for a release later this year and is currently under the post-production stage. While not much has been revealed about the film, the actor has shared a few details about what to expect from it. In his recent interview, the actor named a few other relatable films and said that his movie has their elements in its story. Following are some of the key takes from his revelation, along with other interesting details about the film.

Arjun Kapoor shares a peek into Bhoot Police

While the movie has been touted as a horror-comedy, the makers of the film have made sure to keep its plot under wraps. In his interview with Bollywood Life, Arjun Kapoor has given one of the initial insights into what the story of the film has in store for the audiences. He described the movie as “an adventure of two brothers”, which have been played by Saif Ali Khan and himself. He added that their characters will be seen “constantly bickering” and will have other aspects of camaraderie that brothers generally have.

Arjun said that the film has elements of Go Goa Gone and Stree, both of which have the added elements of horror and comedy. The actor further believes that the story of this film is “character-driven” and not “itemised”, and that it has its own share of “goofiness” which will be enjoyed by the audience. The movie also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam, who also have pivotal roles in the plot. Bhoot Police's trailer is expected to be released soon.

Arjun Kapoor was recently seen in Sardar Ka Grandson, which was streamed on Netflix. The actor is also working on another project, which is a sequel of 2014 film Ek Villain. Quite like Bhoot Police, the sequel is also a multi-starrer that will feature other actors including John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. It is expected to have a release next year.

IMAGE: ARJUN KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.