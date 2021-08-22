Arjun Kapoor Opens Up About How His Sister Anshula Took Care Of Him After Mother's Passing

Arjun Kapoor, who will soon be seen in the Disney+ Hotstar release Bhoot Police, has often spoken about how his sister Anshula Kapoor took care of him after their mother's passing. Director Boney Kapoor's oldest children have often maintained an extremely close relationship. The Ishaqzaade actor also shared a video with his sister just yesterday, in celebration of Raksha Bandhan, where the two did a segment on how well they know each other.

Arjun Kapoor on his relationship with Anshula after their mother's passing

Arjun and Anshula Kapoor's mother, Mona Shourie, passed away in 2012 after she lost a tough battle with cancer. In 2017, Arjun Kapoor spoke to Huffington Post about the impact his mother's death had on him and his sister. He said:

My sister, Anshula, has stood by me like a rock. She has gone through far worse. She’s younger than me. I still had 11 years with my father living in the house. I had my mother living with me for 25 years but she only got 20. Imagine a child who has been through a life where the father couldn’t be physically around all the time after the age of five. And the mother who was there physically ill all the time and then after 20 years, she wasn’t there. Imagine the psychological scarring of that child. She’s still more mature, very well-educated, honest and more sincere than me.

The actor went on to discuss the aftermath of their mother's passing saying, "Mum passed away, my only thought was how will I take care of her? I was prepared to take care of myself, how I would take care of Anshula?". The 2 States actor also spoke about how his sister came back to be with him after their mother's passing, even though she didn't have to. He said:

She completed her graduation in the US and passed with flying colours. This was during my film release. She came back to be with me when she could’ve gotten a great job abroad. Till today, she doesn’t accept that she did it for me.

Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor were also there for their half-siblings Jahnvi and Khushi Kapoor after their mother Sridevi's passing in 2018. While Kapoor is not particularly that close to that part of his family, he has maintained that the family is still trying to "co-exist" and transition into a family.

IMAGE - ANSHULA KAPOOR INSTA