Arjun Kapoor Opens Up On How Trolling Affects Him And How He Deals With Negativity

Actor Arjun Kapoor recently spoke in an interview about how he handles trolls when they make personal comments about him and his family. He said that he does not take himself very seriously and thus he can laugh at himself, but after a point, the trolls cross the line and things become personal. Arjun Kapoor has been on the receiving end of trolls because of nepotism in Bollywood.

During the conversation with Pinkvilla, Arjun Kapoor opened up about how trolling is a result of in-built frustration. He said that it is unfortunate that people have so much frustration and anger within them and they have phones in their hand so they make it an outlet for their frustration and anger. Arjun said people think that if they troll actors they will feel lighter and better about themselves. He added that he has the capability to laugh at himself.

Arjun Kapoor went on to explain how trolling impacts the actors and how their mental, emotional and physical health deteriorates. He said people think that they have the right to say anything they want to the actors because they pay to watch their films without caring about what they might feel. He wished that the trolls realised that they were human beings too and that it affects them also.

Arjun expressed that personal comments by the people show that their heart is not in the right place and it also shows their upbringing. He said that the actors are often taken for granted and that it is unfortunate and sad, but he hopes that the situation improves with time. He added that when he meets people, he does not feel like that there is so much negativity and hatred.

On the Work Front

Arjun Kapoor has been a part of many hit movies like Ishaqzaade, Gunday, and 2 States. In recent times, he played the lead role in movies like Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar opposite Parineeti Chopra and Sardar ka Grandson. He received lots of praises for his role in the movie Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Arjun will be seen next in the movie Bhoot Police which also features Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandes, Yami Gautam, and many more prominent actors. He will also be a part of the film Ek Villain Returns.

IMAGE CREDIT: ARJUN KAPOOR/INSTAGRAM

