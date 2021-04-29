Arjun Kapoor: 'Parents' Separation Led To Overeating As Child, Turned To Food For Comfort'

The story of Arjun Kapoor's transformation from a healthy child during his teens to the way he looks now is well known to everybody. Ever since the story regarding his transformation has gone public, several fan clubs dedicated to the actor have shared Arjun Kapoor's then & now comparison pictures, in an attempt to sum up his dramatic weight loss journey. Up until very recently, the exact reason behind Arjun Kapoor's weight as a child was not known, but, as per the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor himself, Arjun Kapoor's parents had a major hand in it. Read on to know more.

Arjun Kapoor on his own infamous weight gain and inspirational weight loss story:

It so happened that during the most recent episode of Star vs Food, the actor himself, during a conversation with Chef Gulaam Gouse Deewani, the owner of The Butler and the Bayleaf Restaurant in Mumbai spoke on the aforementioned topic. Arjun can be heard saying that, “When my parents split up, I looked at food for comfort. I caught up in the way and I started eating and enjoyed it. At the time, fast food culture came to India.”. While talking about the ailments that came with it, Arjun Kapoor shared that “It reached a point where I developed asthma, I developed injuries because of it and I reached 150 kgs by the time I was 16 years old."

While talking about letting go, Arjun Kapoor can be heard saying that "I used to love rice and I used to love Meetha "Sweets", so I let go of those things for two years. I literally ate just one Biryani and a whole tub of ice cream one Diwali. After that point, I said "bas" (enough) Ek Zindagi Ke Liye Bohot Kha Liya, ab mein apne agli zindagi ke liye nahi khaunga (Which roughly translates to: I had decided that I have eaten enough for a lifetime, and for the sake of the life that is to follow, I will not eat at all" He concluded his trip down the memory lane by saying that "And that's where the new phase of my life started, where I learned how to let go".

