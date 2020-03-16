Arjun Kapoor-Parineeti Chopra Set The Dance Floor On Fire In 'Bhare Bazaar' From 'Namaste England'

The much-awaited song from 'Namaste England' titled 'Bhare Bazaar' features a rather fumed Parineeti Chopra being sashayed away by Arjun Kapoor. The video sees the actress in her grumpiest mood by far in the film but all changes when Arjun hits the dance floor and makes Parineeti smile through his funny antics.

READ: Arjun Kapoor Hits Back At Troll Who Called Him A Molester

Donning a red shimmery number, Parineeti dances away to glory matching steps with on-screen partner Arjun. There's also a special appearance by none other than the man of the hour - rapper Badshaah, who is also seen shaking a leg with the duo.

Take a look at the song here:



Buzz is that the makers are launching this song in six cities across the country including Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. With lyrics by Master Rakesh and vocals of Vishal Dadlani-Payal Dev, this song features Badshah rapping alongside Rishi Rich. This is also the first time that a Bollywood film song has been filmed at the Goldsmiths'Company in London.

READ: Arjun Kapoor And Parineeti Chopra Break Silence On Their 'Marriage Plans'

'Namaste England' is a sequel to Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer hit franchise that released back in 2007 garnering great reviews and box office collection. The makers seemed to have upped their game this time around with a fresh cast and foot-tapping music. The film that is touted to be an unconventional love-story sees the 'Ishaqzaade' duo coming back together on screen once again after their debut film. The ‘Gunday’ actor was quoted saying that he grew up with the thought of heading towards directing movies adding that he did not consider acting because he looked like a basketball. The first time Arjun felt that he needs to become a director was after watching the film ‘Lock Stock and 'Two Smoking Barrels’.

In the film, Arjun Kapoor plays the role of a North Indian, while Parineeti Chopra plays the role of Jasmeet who is very ambitious and career oriented. The two fall in love but have to overcome their differences to save their relationship in an unusual manner. The film is slated to release on October 19.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.