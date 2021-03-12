Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra Were Barred From Meeting Each Other Socially For The Film

Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra are all set to appear on the big screen together, once again, in the upcoming black comedy film, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. According to multiple reports, the two will be seen in very different roles in the film as the two characters will be pitted against each other to the point of hatred. The upcoming film is helmed by filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee. In a recent interaction with ANI, Banerjee revealed some "drastic steps" he had to take to achieve this kind of dysfunctional chemistry between the two actors on screen.

While speaking to ANI, Banerjee talked about some of the scenes from the upcoming film. He mentioned, "No one looks pretty when your life is choked out of you. No one looks their best when being slapped in the backseat of a car in the middle of nowhere in the dead of the night as a huge threatening stranger asks you questions you don't know the answers to. There are many in India who know how this feels. But not Parineeti and Arjun."

More about Dibakar Banerjee's recent interview

Dibakar in his latest interaction mentioned why he had to take the steps he took when it came to his actors. He stated, "I had to figure a way of making them angry, bewildered and scared and alien to each other socially till they met for the first time on the sets in character." The directed talked about how he needed Parineeti Chopra to be genuinely scared in certain scenes with Kapoor which they accomplished.

He added, "I think Parineeti was genuinely scared as Arjun changed from the submissive driver to an aggressive and scared policeman losing his s*it and brandishing a gun and getting into the backseat, bellowing questions at her while slapping her. I could see it in her eyes in the close ups. I think our small workshop trick paid off well."

The official description for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar says that the film is the "story of a man and woman who represent two completely different Indians. Pinkesh "Pinky" Dahiya is a Haryanavi Police Officer while Sandeep Kaur is someone from the Corporate world. However, they are united by their mistrust, suspicion, and hatred for each other". The upcoming film also features actors like Archana Puran Singh, Sanjay Mishra, Neena Gupta, and Pankaj Tripathi in supporting roles. The film is slated to release on March 19, 2021.