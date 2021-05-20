Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra's 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' Releases On Amazon Prime Video

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra-starrer Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar movie is now available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. The lead actor Arjun Kapoor confirmed the news as he informed his fans through an Instagram post. "An intense and thrilling story. Watch #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar on @primevideoin", he told the audience.

Kapoor shared a poster from the movie showing Parineeti and his face merged together with the title of the movie flashing on the top. The movie had a theatrical release on March 19, 2021, after being delayed for a whole year owing to the coronavirus pandemic. initially, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar was scheduled to release on March 20, 2020.

Arjun Kapoor announces the OTT release of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

The news made fans excited to watch the new release. They dropped hearts and heart-eyes emojis for their favourite actor. One fan wrote, "Loved the trailer and can't wait to watch the movie!". Another fan was happy that the movie released on Amazon Prime as they wrote, "Omggg soo happy it’s finally on prime!!!!!!". The post received more than 41,000 likes in a span of 3 hours.

The plot of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar focuses on a woman named Sandeep Kaur Walia, played by Parineeti Chopra, who commits a major crime in the corporate world. She needs to escape from her former life to avoid getting convicted. Sandeep bumps into Satinder Dahiya, aka Pinky, who is just a normal driver. She asks him to help her cross the border and leave India so she can lead a different life. It is later revealed that Pinky is actually a Haryanvi cop hired to keep an eye on her and find out her motive.

The black comedy movie is helmed and produced by Dibakar Banerjee. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar's cast includes Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Rahul Kumar, Daljeet Singh and many others. After Ishaqzaade and Namaste England, the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar marks Arjun and Parineet's third movie together. The film received a low rating of 3.8 out of 10 stars on IMDb and a 50% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Image: Still from Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.