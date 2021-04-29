It has been a year since the death of versatile actor Irrfan Khan and many fans and film celebrities have taken to social media to pay their respects. Arjun Kapoor has recently joined this list as he shared a few words in the memory of the late actor in his recent Instagram story. He shared a portrait of one of Irrfan’s photos and talked about how Irrfan’s legacy in films has made an impact on everyone.

Arjun Kapoor pays tribute to Irrfan Khan on his first death anniversary

Irrfan Khan’s death had come as a major shock to his fans and the entire film industry, which was followed by a massive outpouring of condolences on social media. On his first death anniversary, actor Arjun Kapoor has penned a heartfelt message on Instagram. He began by calling Irrfan’s work an “outstanding legacy” and continued by saying that his legacy “would always be cherished by all of us”. On the day of Irrfan’s passing, Arjun had posted a picture from their film together titled Gunday, which also starred Priyanka Chopra.

Arjun had written in the post, “My 3rd film, my first day on set & I had the pleasure of standing in frame with you sir. It felt surreal then & it feels gut-wrenching now to know that's all the time we had together. Thank you for all the amazing work you leave behind for us. Hope the pain is lesser wherever you are sir”.

Irrfan Khan had passed away last year after being diagnosed with a tumour. Having worked in a list of hit films in India, the actor had also gained fame for starring in various international film projects such as Jurrasic World, Slumdog Millionaire and more.

Arjun Kapoor, on the other hand, is currently gearing up to appear in his next film Sardar Ka Grandson. He also has a couple of other upcoming films up his sleeve, including Ek Villain Returns and Bhoot Police. Arjun has also starred in various other popular films such as 2 States, Half Girlfriend, India's Most Wanted and more.

