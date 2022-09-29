Last Updated:

Arjun Kapoor Pens Funny Birthday Note For Luv Ranjan; Asks Him To Reveal Next Film's Title

As director Luv Ranjan turned a year older, his close friend Arjun Kapoor penned a hilarious note asking the director for the title of his next film.

Written By
Aditi Rathi
Arjun Kapoor

Image: Instagram/@arjunkapoor


Filmmaker Luv Ranjan is known for bringing romance comedies to the big screens. The director shares a close bond with several actors including Arjun Kapoor. As he turned a year older, the Ishaqzaade star penned a hilarious note asking the director for the title of his next film.

Arjun Kapoor, Luv Ranjan, and Ranbir Kapoor are close friends and share a warm bond with each other. On Ranjan's 39th birthday, Arjun Kapoor shared a picture from the former's Haldi ceremony which also featured Ranbir Kapoor. In the picture, Ranbir Kapoor could be seen kissing Ranjan on his cheek, while the Ek Villain Returns star smiled at the camera.

Sharing the photo, the actor wished Ranjan a happy birthday and also asked him to reveal the name of his upcoming film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. He wrote, "Kapoor's ke beech mein LUV hai.. literally... happy birthday, ab to title bata de film ka!!! (There is LUV between the Kapoors. Please tell us the title of the film.)"

READ | Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha shoot romantic scene in Spain for Luv Ranjan's film in viral video

Luv Ranjan announced a new romantic comedy with Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in December 2019. The movie will mark the two actors' maiden collaboration which went on the floor in January 2021. The movie is scheduled to release on March 8, 2023. 

READ | Ranbir Kapoor carries Shraddha Kapoor in his arms in leaked pic from Luv Ranjan’s film set

On Arjun Kapoor's work front

Arjun Kapoor was last seen sharing the screen space with John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria in Ek Villain Returns. The actor will next star in Kuttey, which will also feature Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan and more. He also has The Lady Killer with Bhumi Pednekar in his kitty. The two actors are currently shooting for the film in Glasglow. 

READ | Shraddha Kapoor sports a bikini; Ranbir in pink shirt in leaked pics from Luv Ranjan's set
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Image: Instagram/@arjunkapoor

READ | Ranbir Kapoor lifts lid on working with Shraddha Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's next; 'It was...'
READ | Kartik, Nushrratt at Luv Ranjan's birthday bash; Kareena in Bandra, celebs spotted
First Published:
COMMENT