Arjun Kapoor Pens Funny Birthday Note For Luv Ranjan; Asks Him To Reveal Next Film's Title

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan is known for bringing romance comedies to the big screens. The director shares a close bond with several actors including Arjun Kapoor. As he turned a year older, the Ishaqzaade star penned a hilarious note asking the director for the title of his next film.

Arjun Kapoor, Luv Ranjan, and Ranbir Kapoor are close friends and share a warm bond with each other. On Ranjan's 39th birthday, Arjun Kapoor shared a picture from the former's Haldi ceremony which also featured Ranbir Kapoor. In the picture, Ranbir Kapoor could be seen kissing Ranjan on his cheek, while the Ek Villain Returns star smiled at the camera.

Sharing the photo, the actor wished Ranjan a happy birthday and also asked him to reveal the name of his upcoming film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. He wrote, "Kapoor's ke beech mein LUV hai.. literally... happy birthday, ab to title bata de film ka!!! (There is LUV between the Kapoors. Please tell us the title of the film.)"

Luv Ranjan announced a new romantic comedy with Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in December 2019. The movie will mark the two actors' maiden collaboration which went on the floor in January 2021. The movie is scheduled to release on March 8, 2023.

On Arjun Kapoor's work front

Arjun Kapoor was last seen sharing the screen space with John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria in Ek Villain Returns. The actor will next star in Kuttey, which will also feature Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan and more. He also has The Lady Killer with Bhumi Pednekar in his kitty. The two actors are currently shooting for the film in Glasglow.

Image: Instagram/@arjunkapoor