Arjun Kapoor Pens Heartfelt Note For 'Chintoo Uncle' Rishi Kapoor On His Death Anniversary

Today, i.e. April 30, 2021, marks the first death anniversary of the legendary Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor after he passed away last year due to leukemia. After his wife Netu Kapoor shared a throwback photo with him and penned an emotional note about remembering him, his Aurangzeb co-star Arjun Kapoor also took to his Instagram handle to express missing "Chintoo Uncle". Earlier today, Arjun shared a picture of himself with the late legend and recalled his constant reaction every time he was around him.

Arjun Kapoor pens a sweet note on Rishi Kapoor's death anniversary

On Rishi Kapoor's death anniversary today, several celebrities of the Hindi film industry and his fans flocked to social media to remember the late actor and his amazing work in films over the years. One among the many Bollywood celebrities who paid a tribute to the National Award-winning actor was the Panipat actor, Arjun Kapoor. Earlier this morning, Arjun took to his Instagram Stories to share a throwback photo with his "Chintoo uncle" from the press meet of their 2013 film Aurangzeb and revealed his constant reaction when he was next to Rishi Kapoor.

In the candid photo shared by the 35-year-old, he could be seen seated next to the Kapoor & Sons actor with his hand covering his mouth. Posting the picture on Instagram, he explained writing, "My constant reaction when I was next to him...Mouth shut ears open". Arjun also added expressing, "Miss you Chintoo uncle. Cheers to that twinkle in your eyes. Always & forever."

On the other hand, Rishi Kapoor's beloved wife, Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to express that she and her family have accepted that "Life will never be the same without him". In her heartfelt IG note for her husband, Neetu revealed ever since he passed away, there hasn't been a single day when they haven't remembered him. Her caption read:

All of last year has been of grief and sadness around the world for us maybe more as we lost him... Not a day has gone by when we have not discussed or reminisced him as he was an extension of our existence .. sometimes his wise advice:: his wisecracks: his anecdotes !! We have celebrated him all year with a smile on the lips as he will stay in our hearts forever. We have accepted life will never be the same without him !!! But life will go on.

