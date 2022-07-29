Arjun Kapoor Pens Heartfelt Note For Mohit Suri; Thanks Him For 'Ek Villain Returns'

Arjun Kapoor-starrer crime drama Ek Villain Returns recently hit the theatres after a long wait. The movie also stars John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani as his co-leads. While the actor has earlier worked in the genre, ahead of the film's release, he penned an emotional note for filmmaker Mohit Suri and mentioned how working with him was cherishable. The actor also thanked the director for the film and his fierce role.

Arjun Kapoor recently dropped a behind-the-scenes picture from the shoots of the film featuring him, Mohit Suri and Tara Sutaria. Sharing the photo, Arjun Kapoor mentioned how working with every filmmaker is an enriching experience but this project with Mohit Suri was "cherishable" for him. He further thanked him for his character 'Gautam' and the movie.

The actor wrote, "Collaborating with some filmmakers is always an enriching experience. Working with Mohit Suri has always been cherishable for me and I thank him with my whole heart for giving me Gautam with Ek Villain Returns."

He further added, "A layered character with so many facets made feasible only with the vision of Mohit Suri. Gratitude for him believing in me for this extremely special film. Look forward to working on more massy and meaningful content in the future."

Arjun Kapoor on his role in Ek Villain Returns

Arjun Kapoor recently channelled Gautam, his role from Ek Villain Returns, and penned how the character will always be with him. In his note, the actor revealed the character made him "undiscover" a part of his personality.

He wrote, "Some characters are etched into an actors' trajectory. Gautam is one such character and will always be. He helped me bring out aspects of my personality that were undiscovered by me."

Throwing some light on his character, Arjun Kapoor wrote, "Plotted within a script such as Ek Villain Returns, the character radiates the right and relevant emotions, madness and energy. So grateful to have had this chance to embody this role."

