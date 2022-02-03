Arjun Kapoor Pens Heartfelt Note On Mom Mona Kapoor's Birth Anniversary; 'I Miss Being Ok'

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor often remembers his late mother Mona Shourie Kapoor in his social media posts. Recently, on his mother's birth anniversary, the actor penned an emotional note mentioning how he misses her. Several Bollywood stars sent love to the Ishaqzaade actor via the comment section.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun Kapoor recently shared a photo of his late mother's portrait in his residence. He placed several bouquets of flowers before her portrait and wrote, "Happy birthday Mom." The actor further mentioned everything he misses as his mother is not around. he wrote, "I miss seeing your name on my phone. I miss coming back home to you. I miss seeing you & @anshulakapoor talk away endlessly. I miss you maa... I miss saying ur name I miss your smell I miss being immature & having you sort me out I miss being a child I miss smiling with you I miss being ok I miss feeling whole because I had you be my side... I am incomplete without you I just hope this version of me is still making you proud as u watch over us. Love you." In the end, the actor signed the note with, "Your flawed over honest chubby cheeks son..." Several Bollywood celebrities, including Tiger Shroff and Anushka Sharma, sent love to the actor.

Anshula Kapoor's emotional note for her late mother

His sister, Anshula Kapoor also shared the same picture and penned a heartfelt note for her mom, Mona Kapoor. She wrote, "Happy Birthday Ma. That feeling of “I want my mom” really doesn’t have an age limit. And grief has no time limit either. It’s been 10 years, but on most days it still takes so much work just to feel okay." The actor further mentioned how Arjun Kapoor maker her proud everyday. She wrote, "Ma, I hope you’re looking at us from wherever you are and you’re proud of @arjunkapoor & me. He makes me proud every single day, and on days like today when my heart breaks a little extra, knowing I have him makes the cracks heal a little faster." "Love you. You’re the most precious piece of my heart," she concluded.

Mona Shourie Kapoor was a film producer and Boney Kapoor's first wife. The couple shared two children, Arjun and Anshula. Mona Kapoor died of cancer in 2012 at the age of 48.

Image: Instagram/@arjunkapoor