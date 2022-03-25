Arjun Kapoor Pens Moving Note On Mom Mona's 10th Death Anniversary; 'Taken Away Too Soon'

On the 25th anniversary of his mother Mona Kapoor's demise, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor penned a heartfelt tribute for her. For the unversed, Mona Shourie Kapoor was the first wife of film producer Boney Kapoor, with whom she had two children, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. In 2012, Mona Kapoor succumbed to cancer.

On the tenth anniversary of his mother’s demise, the 2 States actor posted a photo on his Instagram featuring him as a baby in his mother Mona's arms, both of them staring skyward. "That's where we'll meet again," Arjun wrote in the caption. “Up there, Maa, where you keep an eye on Ansh and me... I miss you and am looking forward to seeing you again. One last time, I'd like to be held by you, hear your voice, and see your smile... I'll be in touch soon... I haven't seen you in ten years... everything in this life seems redundant and worthless... success, failure, good and terrible, they all remind me of not having you here... life is unjust... it's been cruel...you were taken away too soon to see your sacrifices pay off." he wrote.

According to the actor, ever since his mother's death, he had forgotten to smile. "Everyone looks at my face and says I don't smile enough, but how do I tell them that my smile left me 10 years ago... who will understand that without you around, I don't know who I am, without you around, I can't function like a normal kid, without you around, I'm unable to just be ok... anyway enough of my rant for today... todays a s*** day, tomorrow might be better or worse... but I won’t have you around to help me deal with it. I'll just have to fight it on my own and hope you're watching from above and are proud of Arjun, your warrior.”

Arjun’s sister Anushka Kapoors shares an equal emotional post

Meanwhile, Anshula Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor's younger sister, published a moving Instagram post wherein she wrote, "I miss dreaming dreams with you," she said with a photo from her and Arjun's childhood. I miss feeling your love wrap itself around me like a blanket, as it did whenever you smiled at me. I miss feeling safe and loved with you by my side."

Mona left for the heavenly abode when Anshula was only 21 years old. "You were my person even before I could understand the actual depth of what that meant.Our world as we knew it was shattered and ceased to exist 10 years ago today. I held your hand for the last time ten years ago today. Maa, I miss you. Can you feel me missing you?” Anshula wrote in her note.