Arjun Kapoor Pens Note For Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta; Posts 'legendary' Pic Ft Malaika

Fashion designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta tied the knot on August 28 in Mumbai. The couple twinned in stunning ivory-coloured ethnic ensembles and heavy jewellery. While the couple's wedding ceremony was an intimate affair, it was attended by their close friends from the film fraternity. Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and many more celebs attended the couple's nuptials. Arjun Kapoor shared some beautiful pictures from the ceremony and penned a heartfelt note for them.

Arjun Kapoor is extremely close to the newlyweds Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta. The actor is often seen hanging out with Rawal and has also walked the ramp for his fashion shows. Taking to his Instagram handle, the Ek Villain Returns star shared beautiful pictures from the couple's nuptials. In the photos, the couple could be seen in ethnic ensembles, which they accessorised with heavy royal jewellery. They gave away mushy poses for pictures as they celebrated their love.

Sharing the photos, the 37-year-old penned a sweet message for them and mentioned the wedding was worth "everything." The actor added seeing his friends happy together reminded him how everyone has one person who can make them smile through all ups and downs of life. He also thanked them for making him realise the importance of love.

He wrote, "Some days make you everything is worth it... to see absolute joy happiness & love yesterday between these 2 people who I call family it just reminded me life thru all it’s good and bad is worth it when u have someone who makes u smile when u look at them... thank u @arpita__mehta & @kunalrawaldstress for making me feel yet again love is all we need... (sic)"

Arjun Kapoor shares a cute pic of Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora surely turned heads as they attended the wedding together in matching outfits. The actor recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture with Rawal and Malaika. In the photo, Malaika could be seen kissing Rawal on his cheek while Kapoor stood behind them. In the caption, the actor wrote, "For the BTS of this legendary image swipe right...

Content credit - @shahidkapoor & @karishma." Malaika Arora reacted to the post and wrote, "Is @kunalrawaldstress laughing or crying ????"