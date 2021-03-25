Arjun Kapoor Preps For 'villainous' Role In Mohit Suri's 'Ek Villain Returns'

Indian actor Arjun Kapoor is currently prepping for his role for director Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain sequel titled Ek Villain Returns. Indian actor John Abraham, who is producing Kapoor's upcoming Netflix film Sardar Ka Grandson, is going to be Arjun Kapoor's co-star for Ek Villain 2. According to a report by Mid-day, John Abraham and Disha Patani began shooting for the upcoming film earlier this month while Kapoor is set to join the team sometime next month.

According to the same report, before his upcoming role in the romantic psychological thriller film, Arjun Kapoor is spending all of his time at the gym to be able to play his role right. Arjun while talking about his time at the gym mentioned how his co-star John Abraham is "known for his physique and action prowess" and how it was one of the reasons that led him to sign the film. Arjun talked about how lucky he is to be working with someone like John and how he is willing to put "twice the effort" to look "good together on screen".

When talking about his upcoming film Bhoot Police and how it is his second consecutive film with two heroes on screen, Kapoor talked about how he enjoys multi starrer films. He mentioned that ensemble dramas and "big set-ups" are something he has always looked forward to. Talking about his past films, he mentioned how he craves a "big cinematic outing". Kapoor ended the conversation talking about how he wants to strive hard for his upcoming film, Ek Villain 2 aka Ek Villain Returns.

Arjun Kapoor's latest projects

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in black-comedy thriller film Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar, alongside Parineeti Chopra, which released on March 19, 2021. Apart from Ek Villain Returns, Arjun has a number of other projects lined for him. Kapoor will next be seen in the John Abraham production of Sardar Ka Grandson along with Neena Gupta and others. The film will release sometime in 2021 on Netflix. Arjun has also wrapped up filming for the upcoming horror comedy film titled Bhoot Police which will see him play ghostbuster with Saif Ali Khan. The film will also star Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam and Jaaved Jaaferi. The film is scheduled to release on September 10, 2021.

Image Source - Arjun Kapoor Instagram