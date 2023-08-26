Arjun Kapoor Quells Breakup Rumours With Comment On Malaika Arora's Post?

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been dating each other for the past five years. Recently, rumours of their breakup started surfacing online when the Tever actor enjoyed a vacation alone. Malaika’s cryptic posts about "change" also added fuel to the breakup rumours. However, Arjun seemed to have put a stop to hearsay with a comment on Malaika’s post.

3 things you need to know

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora made their relationship Instagram official in 2019.

The couple has an age gap of 12 years between them.

Malaika was previously married to Arbaaz Khan, with whom she shares a son named Arhaan.

Arjun Kapoor comments on Malaika's post?

Malaika recently shared an adorable video with her pet dog Casper on her Instagram handle on the occasion of International Dog Day 2023. Minutes after the post was shared, Arjun took to the comments section to shower love on his girlfriend's dog. The actor referred to Casper as the “real star of Malaika’s life”. He also called the dog “handsome boy”. Amid their cryptic social media activities, it seems like Arjun's latest comment on Malaika's post may put a stop to breakup rumours for now.

(Screengrab of Malaika Arora's Instagram post)

Arjun and Malaika breakup rumours started circulating a few days ago when the Gunday actor shared a post on his Instagram while he vacationed alone. Soon after, netizens started speculating that Arjun had parted ways with Malaika. Later, his name was also linked with Instagram influencer Kusha Kapila, who later took to her Instagram and rubbished all rumours.

Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora's relationship timeline

After sparking dating rumours in 2017, Arjun and Malaika made their first official appearance together at Lakme Fashion Week in 2018. On Malaika’s 45th birthday, the two were snapped flying off to Italy and were later spotted at each other’s family gatherings. The couple made their relationship Instagram official in 2019 on Arjun’s 34th birthday when the actress shared a cozy picture of them embracing each other.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s directorial Kuttey. He will next feature in The Lady Killer opposite Bhumi Pednekar.