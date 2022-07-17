Arjun Kapoor Reacts As Uncle Sanjay Shares Pic Featuring His 'million Dollar Expression'

Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor, who garnered immense appreciation for his role in The Fame Game, also starring Madhuri Dixit in the lead, poked fun at nephew Arjun Kapoor by sharing a throwback picture from the former's wedding with Maheep Kapoor. The Gunday actor couldn't keep calm as he gave a hilarious reaction in return which is evident in the comments section.

Sanjay Kapoor shares throwback pic featuring Arjun Kapoor's 'poker face'

On July 17, Sanjay Kapoor took to his official Instagram handle and uploaded a throwback picture from his wedding with his now-wife Maheep Kapoor. The pic saw the duo performing a wedding ritual with Arjun Kapoor standing behind them making a poker face. Sharing the picture, Sanjay captioned it, "When will this Ritual get over so that I can have the ladoos @arjunkapoor #milliondollarexpression (sic)". He titled the picture, "King of expression Arjun Kapoor".

Soon after noticing the post shared by his uncle, Arjun took to the comments section and wrote, "It was more to do with why the buffet had to be shut during the rituals". Apart from the 2 States fame actor, the Kapoor clan dropped laughing as well as red heart emojis on the post. Have a look:

Arjun & Sanjay Kapoor on the professional front

Arjun Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated film Ek Villain Returns, which is all set to hit the big screens on 29 July 2022. The film serves as a sequel to Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Ek Villain which was released in 2014. The film will chronicle the life of four individuals as they get entangled in a web comprising of love, action, suspense and murders. The much-awaited film will star Tara Sutaria alongside Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Disha Patani in the upcoming film.

On the other hand, Sanjay Kapoor was recently seen in the second season of the web series The Gone Game, which also stars a notable cast including Shriya Pilgaonkar, Shweta Tripathi, Arjun Kapoor, Rukhsar Rehman, Indraneil Sengupta, Harleen Sethi and Dibyendu Bhattacharya. The show premiered on Voot Select on July 7.

(Image: @sanjaykapoor2500/Instagram)