Arjun Kapoor Reacts To People Trolling His Relationship With Malaika; 'In India We Have..'

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's relationship has been the talk of the town because of the age gap between the two stars. Due to the same, Arjun and Malaika are frequently subjected to harsh criticisms and online trolling. To address the same and put an end to all of the trolls at once, Arjun Kapoor has hit back strongly in a recent interview with Social Media Star Janice.

The Gunday actor revealed that he has been ridiculed because of his connection with Malaika and their age difference. Further, taking on the trolls, Arjun replied that he is immune to it now and simply 'takes it with his coffee.'

The actor also emphasised how people in India enjoy gossiping about others and expressing their thoughts not called for. "We all became jananis because we love to have opinions," he remarked.

Arjun Kapoor reacts to online trolling

"'When will they get married?' is something we all want to talk about. They don't go together well. Do you believe this will last? What does she notice about him? Take a peek at his expression. Your professional life will be ruined. This is said solely for the purpose of saying it. It only takes one Friday or one interview where you explain yourself for people's perceptions of you to change," said Arjun.

In terms of personal life, Arjun added, "Rather than writing hypotheses, one must know that the more you let people hypothesize and write indiscriminately, the more frivolous the relationship or feelings toward one other become."

In a previous interview, the Ki & Ka actor stated that he and Malaika have been with each other through thick and thin and that they have both supported each other in the face of social media toxicity and criticism.

Arjun and Malaika, in particular, are quite public about their love and are frequently seen painting the town red with their mushy devotion. Even though Arjun and Malika's bond is becoming stronger by the day, the couple has no intentions to marry anytime soon. They've said the same thing on multiple occasions.

On the work front

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor recently starred alongside Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam in the OTT film Bhoot Police. He had previously appeared in the film Sardar Ka Grandson, which was warmly received by the public. Following that, he has Ek Villain Returns and Kuttey in the works.