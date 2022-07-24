Arjun Kapoor Reacts To Ranveer Singh's Bold Photoshoot: 'We Should Respect His Choice'

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's latest bold photoshoot has the world talking. From his fans to famous B-Town celebrities, opinions have been flowing in on the Padmaavat star's recent shoot, where he posed nude on the cover of Paper magazine. The pics shared by the 37-year-old on his Instagram space saw him striking different poses, inspired by American actor Burt Reynolds' similar cover shoot.

On July 23, Priyanka Chopra to Badshah, many famed celebs hailed Ranveer Singh's look, calling it 'the best'. Now, on Sunday, Arjun Kapoor reacted to photoshoot while he was promoting his upcoming film Ek Villain Returns.

Arjun Kapoor heaps praise on Ranveer Singh's bold photoshoot

A video is doing rounds on social media which showed Arjun Kapoor answering one of the questions by a paparazzi which was about his Gunday co-star's cover shoot The 2 States actor said, "The thing is, you should be allowed to be yourself. He is that way. Mujhe nahi lagta Ranveer Singh kabhi bhi kisi cheez ko karte hai without being himself. Koi dikhawa nahi hai unme. Aap unhe 10-12 saal se dekh rahe hai." (I don't think Ranveer Singh will do anything without being himself, he does not show off, you're seeing him for 10-12 years.)

He further added, "When he comes in, there’s warmth, there’s enjoyment, there’s energy. Woh unki personality ka extension hain. Unki marzi hain, unka social media. Unhe sahi lagta hain iss waqt to be in that way that he wants to be. (It's an extension of his personality. It's his choice and his own social media. At this point of time, he feels to be that way.)

"He wants to celebrate being comfortable in his own skin. I think we should respect that. Having an opinion is fair. I think trolls ko importance deni hi nahi chahiye zindagi mein because kuch toh log kahenge, unka kaam hain kehna. Aapko jo theek lagta hain, aapko karna chahiye." (We should not give importance to trolls, people will say a lot of stuff because it's their work, but you should do whatever you feel like doing)" the actor said.

