Actor Arjun Kapoor starrer Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar has clocked 1 year on March 19, 2022. The film, which had a theatrical release on the same day last year, also got premiered on Amazon Prime Video, garnering rave reviews from the viewers. The film featured the actor essaying the role of Satyendra "Pinky" Dahiya, who is a Haryanavi police officer. On the completion of one year since release, Arjun Kapoor penned a heartfelt note, opening up about his role in the film.

Arjun Kapoor pens a note of gratitude as Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar clocks 1 year

Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun Kapoor dropped a short clip where he could be seen rehearsing one of the dialogues from Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. With the post, the Half Girlfriend actor wrote, "I enjoy learning something new in every film and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar (SAPF) made me learn a dialect that I had never spoken on screen." Recalling essaying the role of a Haryanvi cop, Kapoor added, "Playing a Haryanvi cop was novel for me because I’m a city kid, born and raised in Mumbai."

'Worked to pick up the Haryanvi dialect for 2 months': Arjun

Arjun Kapoor also revealed that he worked for two months to pick up the dialect. A part of his note read, "So, I had to work hard to pick up the dialect and worked on it for a good two months because I wanted to perfect it before I delivered the first shot. It’s a film that will always be close to my heart. Thank you Dibakar Banerjee for trusting me with your vision! #Gratitude | #1YearOfSandeepAurPinkyFaraar".

More on Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

Directed and bankrolled by Dibakar Banerjee, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar follows the story of a man and woman who are two completely diverse people. Satyendra "Pinky" Dahiya (Arjun Kapoor) is a Haryanavi police officer while Sandeep Walia (Parineeti Chopra) is a top executive at a bank. However, they are joined together by their mistrust, suspicion, and hatred for each other, as they discern that Sandeep's boss is trying to hunt the two down.

Apart from Parineeti and Arjun, the supporting cast in the film included Jaideep Ahlawat as Tyagi, Raghubir Yadav as Uncle, Neena Gupta as Aunty, Daljeet Singh as Bose, Jaipreet Singh as Garry Ji, Rahul Kumar as Munna, amongst others. The film is written by Dibakar along with Varun Grover whereas the cinematography was handled by Anil Mehta.

Image: Instagram/@arjunkapoor