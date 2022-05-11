Arjun Kapoor began his career in the Bollywood industry as an assistant director and gained massive fame as he made his debut with the 2012 romantic action film, Ishaqzaade alongside Parineeti Chopra. As the movie clocked 10 years, the actor recently opened up about his journey in cinema and admitted how his debut film garnered him overnight recognition and fame.

Arjun Kapoor marks 10 years in Bollywood

According to Pinkvilla, Arjun Kapoor reflected on his 10 year-long journey in the industry and stated how fortunate he was to get a debut like Ishaqzaade that catapulted him to overnight recognition and fame. Adding to it, he also mentioned how fortunate he was to gain success through his next few films and extended gratitude towards all the filmmakers who made him part of their projects. He then referred to the filmmakers as the architects of his career who shaped his journey in cinema.

He said, “It feels incredible to have completed 10 years in this cut-throat industry where your destiny is written and re-written every Friday! I’m fortunate that I got a debut like Ishaqzaade that catapulted me to overnight recognition and fame. I was fortunate that my next few films got me success and acclaim and I’m deeply thankful to all the filmmakers who have made me a part of their projects. They are the architects of my career and they have shaped my journey in cinema.”

Furthermore, Arjun also revealed how his journey in cinema had been that of immense learning while shedding light on how his successes and failures have both taught him to be grounded and made him constantly reinvent himself on screen. The actor also expressed his gratefulness towards his fans stating how they've always been a constant source of inspiration for him and how they have been great motivators, constantly telling him to look ahead and beyond his failures or successes.

“I’m a work in progress actor and I know where I stand. So, I’m only excited to learn more and do more on screen. I’m grateful that my fans have been a constant source of inspiration to me, praying and cheering me along in my memorable journey in cinema. They have been great motivators, constantly telling me to look ahead and beyond my failures or successes,” he stated.

The actor also took to his Instagram handle and posted a series of memorable glimpses from the shooting of the film. He even penned a heartfelt note reviving his memories of working with the team.

Arjun Kapoor's films

The actor is currently gearing up for his role in The Lady Killer, in which he will take on a lead role alongside Bhumi Pednekar. On the other hand, he recently unveiled the release date of his film, Ek Villain Returns. He is also gearing up for the release of his film titled Kuttey, the details of which are yet to be announced.

Image: Instagram/@arjunkapoor