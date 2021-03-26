Arjun Kapoor Remembers Mother Mona On Her Death Anniversary; Says 'I’m Trying To Be Ok'

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, on Thursday, took to his social media handle and shared a throwback picture, featuring his late mother Mona Shourie Kapoor. As March 25, 2021, marked Arjun's mother's 9th death anniversary, the actor wrote a note for her. In his note, the actor wrote about all the moments when he "misses" his mother.

Arjun remembers Mona Shourie Kapoor:

The 35-year-old actor's note for his late mother read, "It’s been 9 years, it’s not fair ya I miss u Maa come back na please... I miss u worrying about me, fusing over me, I miss seeing ur name calling on my phone, I miss coming home & seeing u... I miss ur laugh, I miss ur smell, I miss being called Arjun with ur voice echoing in my ear. I really miss you Mom. I hope ur ok wherever u are, I’m trying to be ok too, on most days I manage but I miss u... come back na...".

Within a few hours, the post received an overwhelming response from Arjun's fans, followers, friends and contemporaries from the industry. Tiger, Shroff, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Vaani Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Shibani Dandekar and Navya Nanda, among many others, were a few to name who showered virtual love on the actor as they dropped red-heart emoticons in the comments section. Meanwhile, Siddhant Kapoor wrote, "She’s always with you bro .... always love you". On the other hand, Arjun's girlfriend Malaika Arora also dropped a red-heart emoji.

Mona Shourie Kapoor's death

Mona died weeks before the release of Arjun’s debut film Ishaqzaade. She single-handedly brought up Arjun and Anshula, after she got divorced from her producer husband Boney Kapoor. She died in 2012 after a long battle with cancer. On the eighth death anniversary of Mona, Arjun recalled his last days with her.

"The world has changed Maa right now in this moment I wish I had you at home would have spent so much time with u that I couldn’t when I was trying to lose weight do my acting classes and when I was away shooting ishaqzaade during ur chemotherapy... would have tried to make up for the nonstop sprinting that I would have been upto and maybe taken u for granted," an excerpt of his last year's post read.

(Source: Arjun Kapoor IG)

