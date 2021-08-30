Arjun Kapoor Replaces Abhishek Bachchan As Second Lead In 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' Remake

Ayyappanum Koshiyum was a much critically acclaimed Malayalam film of 2020. The film starred Biju Menon and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles. The film is officially being recreated in Hindi, starring John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan. However, as per recent reports by Pinkvilla, Arjun Kapoor has replaced Abhishek Bachchan to be in the shoes of Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Arjun Kapoor locked as the second lead in Ayyappanum Koshiyum Hindi remake

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Abhishek Bachchan will no longer be a part of the Hindi adaptation of Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The filmmakers locked Arjun Kapoor as the second lead of the film. As per Pinkvilla's source, John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor have gelled up well while shooting for their film Ek Villain Returns. John Abraham suggested director Jagan Shakti cast Arjun Kapoor in the place of Abhishek Bachchan.

After locking Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham will play the role of Biju Menon from the original film, while the Ishaqzaade actor will step into Prithviraj Sukumaran's character. While the actors' characters are entirely different in these two films, they will still battle each other. In Ek Villain Returns, John Abraham plays the protagonist, while Arjun Kapoor will essay the role of a villain. On the other hand, both John and Arjun will play the lead roles in the Hindi remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyam. The film will commence its preparations and shooting from November 2021.

Details about Ayyappanum Koshiyum

A Tamil remake of the Malayalam film is also being made. The film is titled, Bheemla Nayak. It stars actor Pawan Kalyan as Bheemla Nayak (Biju Menon's Ayappan) and Rana Daggubati in Prithviraj Sukumaran's role of Koshi from the original film. The original film's plot revolves around an honest police officer Ayyappan and a wealthy retired Havildar Koshi. Things take a turn in their lives when the two reside in the same village and their ego clashes.

On Arjun Kapoor's work front

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his film Bhoot Police, co-starring him, Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez. The actor is also shooting for Ek Villain Returns. Apart from these, he has Kuttey and an Ajay Bahl film in his pipeline.

IMAGE: ARJUN KAPOOR AND ABHISHEK BACHCHAN'S INSTAGRAM