Arjun Kapoor Responds To A Fan's Comment About His ‘bad Luck’ With Movies

After a slew of box office disappointments, Arjun Kapoor was recently seen in two films both of which received positive reviews from the critics and the audience. In a recent interview, he responded to a comment by a fan who said that the actor does put efforts into his work, however, it is his bad luck that the movies don’t do well. Scroll further to know what the actor has to say in response and more.

Arjun Kapoor responds to a fan comment about his "bad luck" with movies

The actor was recently seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar opposite Parineeti Chopra which released in theatres but didn’t have a long run following the pandemic. The other movie which saw Arjun Kapoor in a lead role was Sardar Ka Grandson, which was released directly on the OTT platform Netflix. It saw him share screen space with Neena Gupta.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Arjun Kapoor responded to a few of the fan comments. One of the comments read, “Arjun Kapoor puts all his best efforts in whatever he does, and this trailer shows that again. He's just having some bad luck that some of his films didn't work. But I became his fan since Ishaqzaade and I'll always love him”.

In his response, the actor thanked the fan and said that he finds it very sweet of them to say so. He appreciated the fan’s honesty as they accepted supporting the actor although some of his films didn’t do well. Arjun further expressed, that this person’s gesture is that of a fan and he respects it.

Kapoor went on to say, that he does believe it is his bad luck and that his film Mubarakan deserved a better reception as it was entertaining as well as a clean family entertainer. However, it suffered due to poor release. The Ishaqzaade actor expressed that he feels good to know that there are fans and audiences like these who are cheering for him. On the work front, Arjun will next be seen in the movie Bhoot Police and Ek Villain Returns in the coming year.

Image: Arjun Kapoor's Instagram

