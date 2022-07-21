Arjun Kapoor Responds To Reports Of Him Selling House For Rs 16 Crore; 'I Love That...'

Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor recently made headlines after several reports claimed he sold his house in Bandra, Mumbai for Rs 16 crore. As per the reports, the Half Girlfriend actor sold his 4,364-sq-ft property, but he gave a befitting reply as he sarcastically said others know more about his profits and losses than his chartered accountant.

Arjun Kapoor responds to reports of selling house for Rs 16 crore

The actor often takes to his Instagram account to shut down rumours about himself, like putting to rest stories about breaking up with girlfriend Malaika Arora. On July 21, he penned down a note slamming those spreading rumours about him selling his home in Bandra. He wrote, "I love that some portals who don't have a life know my profit and loss margins more than even my CA."

Have a look at Arjun Kapoor's post here

Arjun Kapoor in Ek Villain Returns

The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Ek Villain Returns, in which he will play a pivotal role alongside John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. The film's recently released intriguing trailer left fans at the edge of their seat as they awaited the release of the movie. The movie will be the sequel to the Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Ek Villain which was released in 2014. The trailer began on a thrilling note with the introduction of a serial killer, John Abraham, who attacks women with one-sided lovers. The trailer saw the dazzling chemistry between John Abraham-Disha Patani and Arjun Kapoor-Tara Sutaria.

Arjun Kapoor films

The actor will soon be seen in The Lady Killer, which is touted to be a suspense drama thriller. He will take on a lead role opposite Bhumi Pednekar in the movie, which will be helmed by Ajay Bahl. Apart from this, he will also be seen in Kuttey, which will mark the directorial debut of Vishal Bhardwaj's son, Aasmaan Bhardwaj's . The film will also star Radhika Madan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah and Tabu in lead roles alongside Arjun Kapoor.