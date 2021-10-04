Arjun Kapoor Reveals How 'Ek Villain' Is Returning In A Mystery Thriller

Actor Arjun Kapoor gave a sneak peek into the ongoing shooting of his upcoming film Ek Villain Returns, revealing how the mystery story is returning to the screen. After the success of the 2014 romantic thriller Ek Villain, the Mohit Suri directorial is back with its sequel Ek Villain Returns. The film features Disha Patani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles.

Taking to Instagram stories, the actor shared a screenshot of the camera shot taken while he was shooting for the upcoming action thriller. "Day63 #EkVillainReturns[sic]," he captioned the photo.

Take a look:

Ek Villain Returns to release on Eid next year

Bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures and T-Series, Ek Villain Returns was originally scheduled for release on February 11, 2022, However, with the recent announcement by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray regarding the opening of cinema halls in the state, the makers got a new premiere date. The film will now make a grand entry in theatres on Eid next year i.e July 8, 2022.

Taking to their respective social media handles on Wednesday, September 29, the ensemble cast uploaded a poster, showcasing a wicked smiley while revealing the release date of July 8, 2022. Arjun wrote, "Iss baar eidi villain dega! Tareek aap yaad rakhna - 8th July 2022. #EkVillainReturns on EID 2022[sic]."

Take a look:

More on Ek Villain Returns

The upcoming film is the second instalment of the Ek Villain: There's One in Every Love Story, franchise. The 2014 movie had Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles. The film traced the journey of a criminal, whose terminally ill wife is killed by a sadistic serial killer. As per reports, actor Aditya Roy Kapur has originally roped in to essay the role enacted by Arjun in the sequel. However, due to creative differences with Mohit Suri, Aditya later backed out.

About the Ek Villain Returns, Arjun had earlier said that the film is neither 'brainless' nor 'a frivolous. According to Bollywood Life, the actor said, "I have full faith in Ek Villain 2 and its result. There is John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani. There is Mohit Suri and his kind of music. The way he will present us (is also exciting). It is not a mainstream film that is brainless. It is not a frivolous film. There is a story, there are characters, there is a plot with twists and turns. So I am pretty excited about it."

(Image: @arjunkapoor/Instagram)