Arjun Kapoor Reveals How Meeting A Soldier Changed His Perspective On Work; 'I Was Lost..'

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor made his acting debut with the 2012 romance drama Ishaqzaade. Over the years, the actor has seen many ups and downs in his career. While some of his films did extraordinarily well, some also faced box office failures. The actor recently recalled the time he was confused if he would be able to do a film and how a three-minute conversation with a soldier made him realise why he needs to keep working.

Arjun Kapoor recently recalled the time India was under lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic and he had signed his horror comedy film, Bhoot Police. The 37-year-old actor revealed that he was at a low period in his life during that time as the film industry was suffering and his last film, Paanipat, did not do well at the box office. During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Arjun Kapoor added he signed the horror comedy and went to shoot it in Dalhousie.

The actor said, "So during the lockdown, I was sitting at home and signed Bhoot Police and we went to Dharamshala for the shoots. The first phase was in Dalhousie. I guess it was six months after the lockdown in 2020. At that time my confidence was very low. My film Panipat didn't do well at the box office, theatres were shut down and the industry was under lockdown. And that was the first time since lockdown that I went out to do a film. I went there very confused. I wasn't sure if I would be able to do it."

Arjun Kapoor reveals what motivated him to do Bhoot Police

Further in the conversation, Arjun Kapoor revealed that the army had a barricading to enter Dalhousie where he went to shoot the film. The actor quipped that he was lost in his thoughts when he reached there and a soldier recognised him. As the soldier was excited to meet him, Arjun Kapoor realised what he is working for.

The '2 States' star said, "So when I reached Dalhousie, the army had a barricading to enter Dalhousie and I was lost in my thoughts, then when my car reached there and the guy looked at me, he said, 'Aray Arjun Kapoor aray how are you sir, I saw your film Gunday.' At that time, I realised, that this is the audience I am working for. They don't care if my film didn't work." "Mein itna toota hua tha itna under confident tha and uss aadmi se mila aur usne 3 minute baat ki, and his words gave me the power to do that film. I could go and do a whole film knowing that's how my audience remembers me, that's not an agenda," he added.

Bhoot Police also starred Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez. Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in the movie Ek Villain Returns. He will soon star in Kuttay, The Lady Killer and Kaneda.

