Arjun Kapoor Reveals How 'Sardar' From 'Sardar Ka Grandson' Is Similar To His Nani

Ahead of Sardar Ka Grandson release, Arjun Kapoor took to his official Instagram handle and revealed that he signed for the film for his grandparents. The actor stated that he drew a parallel between Sardar and his maternal grandmother. He said that his nani was a 'ferocious woman'. Arjun added that a story can only be told if one relates to it and not necessarily the character but the 'overall emotions' of the story.

Arjun Kapoor: "Sardar is very similar to my nani"

In his Insta post, Arjun Kapoor wrote, "I have been fortunate enough to get films that have made me tap into my beautiful childhood memories and life experiences. Whether it was a Ki & Ka which was for my mother or now Sardar Ka Grandson for my grandmothers. These are films that have connected to my soul and will forever be my most favourite films". "I am deeply thankful that in Sardar Ka Grandson I got a chance to be directed by the sensitive and extremely mature, Kaashvie Nair, my first female director, who was also helming her first feature film". "Kaashvie you have given me a film to cherish forever and be proud of. So thank you from the bottom of my heart. You gave me solid material that connected to me so deeply and instantly, because of the story's uncanny similarity with grandparents' lives in various ways".

He added, "Moreover, the character of the Sardar in the film is very similar to my nani. She was actually a riot when you interacted with her and I could see her in Sardar, every step of the way!". "I was literally living through various phases, emotion, and mainly some mine, some theirs. So for me, I am happy that through this film, I have lived a bit of their lives and I hope that I have done all four of them. Proud through my earnestness with this film". "Sardar Ka Grandson is now available for all to enjoy on Netflix from today and I hope you will be entertained thoroughly. It is a simple movie with a big heart. And I hope it moves you in the same way it has touched me", he concluded. Many celebrities and fans dropped lovely comments and wished him luck for the movie.

While speaking to IANS, Arjun Kapoor talked more about his love for his grandparents, Arjun said that he has been a grandchild who lived in a joint family. He said that the reason for doing the film was when he met his dadi (paternal grandmother), he couldn't eat his food and he had to eat what she made. I chose the film because of this reason. He added that the film is not an 'instant gratification film' and continued to say that it is such a film that 'it needs to be felt'. The Ishqzaade actor added he did Ki & Ka for his mother and the upcoming film for his grandparents 'very clearly'. He calls it a 'far more intimate film' and 'it is coming at a time in which one needs to value their near and dear ones'.

Sardar Ka Grandson has released on the online streaming site, Netflix, on May 18, 2021. Arjun Kapoor in Sardar Ka Grandson can be seen as Amreek Singh, while Rakulpreet Singh is seen as Radha. Sardar Ka Grandson cast also includes Neena Gupta, Kanlwajit Singh, John Abraham, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Kumud Mishra.

IMAGE: ARJUN KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM

