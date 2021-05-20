Arjun Kapoor Reveals Sister Anshula Moved To India To Make Sure 'I Don't Get Lonely'

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor recently released his comedy-drama flick Sardar Ka Grandson on Netflix in which he shared screen space with veteran actor Neena Gupta. The actor recently sat for a candid chat wherein he spoke about his films and the difficulties he faced of not having his parents around for the past few years. He mentioned that his sister Anshula Kapoor is the most important person in his life and dropped certain truth bombs about her sacrifices for him after their mother passed away.

Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula moved to India for him

In his latest chat with Pinkvilla, the 2 States actor shared that he and his sister Anshula have sacrificed a lot subconsciously after they lost their mother in March 2012. He added that his sister has been taking care of the house for almost a decade now while he goes out to work and take on the world.

Talking about the sacrifices his sister has made for him, Arjun mentioned that Anshula was doing a course in America and soon after her graduation she moved back to India so that he does not feel lonely as she looked at his life as her life as well. He revealed that it is difficult to live without having one's parents around and at least one child has to take up the charge and be the responsible one while the other can chase their dreams and take on the world. He further added to it by saying that working in Hindi cinema is equivalent to taking on the world. It is because of his sister's support that he can balance his personal and professional life.

Arjun Kapoor can't find solace at home

The actor also revealed that he could not find solace at home after his mother's death and had therefore signed 6 films so that he can keep his mind occupied with work and not think about the hole that his mom left in his life. Arjun Kapoor's mother Mona Shourie died in 2012 battling cancer just before Arjun Kapoor made his debut in Bollywood with Ishaqzaade. Talking about the number of movies that he has done, the actor recalled his chat with Ranbir Kapoor after which he realised that though he made his Bollywood debut 5 years before him they both have done 16 movies so far.

A look at Arjun Kapoor's latest movies and projects

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor's movie Sardar ka Grandson released on Netflix on May 18. He will next be seen in the horror-comedy movie Bhoot Police alongside Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam, and Javed Jaffrey. The movie is scheduled to release on September 10, 2021. The actor will also be seen in Mohit Suri's action-thriller Ek Villain Returns, sequel to the 2014 film Ek Villain, and share screen space with John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. The movie is slated to release in February 2022.

IMAGE: ANSHULA KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM

