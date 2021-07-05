Arjun Kapoor Reveals The First Poster Of Intense Looking Chiraunji From 'Bhoot Police'

Bhoot Police is one of the much-anticipated horror Bollywood films. Arjun Kapoor is all set to star in the upcoming film along with Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez. He recently revealed the first look of his character Chiraunji via Instagram.

Arjun Kapoor introduces Chiraunji from Bhoot Police

Arjun Kapoor recently took to his Instagram handle to share his first look from the upcoming film Bhoot Police. Arjun fashioned a black outfit with a shawl around his shoulders as he gave an intense look to the camera. He held a torch in his hand and wore an elephant tooth locket. The Half Girlfriend actor introduced his character Chiraunji to his 11.7 million Instagram followers. In the caption, he wrote, "Unravel the mysterious door of supernatural powers with laughter! Meet CHIRAUNJI in #BhootPolice." He further mentioned the OTT platform on which the film would release and wrote, "Coming soon on @disneyplushotstarvip".

Saif Ali Khan's first look from Bhoot Police

Arjun Kapoor earlier revealed the first look of Saif Ali Khan as a ghostbuster in Bhoot Police. Saif Ali Khan, who would play the role of Vibhooti, had a grin look on his face as he fashioned a black leather jacket. The caption of Arjun's post read, "Don't fear the paranormal and feel 'Saif' with VIBHOOTI.". Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam's roles have not been disclosed yet.

Details about Bhoot Police

Bhoot Police is an upcoming horror comedy film that stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles. The plot of the film will revolve around a group of ghost hunters who unravel several hilarious mysteries during their ghost encounters. The film is being directed by Pawan Kripalani while Akshai Puri and Ramesh Taurani are producing it. The film was earlier scheduled for its theatrical release on September 10. However, it will now be released digitally on the OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar. The makers of the film announced Saif Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal as the lead cast in 2019. However, in 2020, the cast was revised and brought Arjun, Jacqueline and Yami on board.

IMAGE: ARJUN KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM

