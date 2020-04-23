Arjun Kapoor Reveals What He Likes About Chelsea Manager Frank Lampard

It is a known fact that Arjun Kapoor is a football fan and supports English Premier League Chelsea F.C. As of November 2019, Chelsea Football Club announced its partnership with Chelsea FC’s celebrity brand ambassador, Arjun Kapoor, for a show, titled Out of the Blue. Arjun recently revealed that he has invited Ranveer Singh as the star guest for his fan-led sports talk show, Out of the Blue's episode four that will air on April 23, 2020. Read ahead to know more-

Ranveer Singh is the guest star in Arjun Kapoor’s sports show, Out of the Blue

Before the pandemic, Arjun Kapoor had released three episodes of his sports talk show, Out of the Blue. In the fourth episode of the show, Arjun and co-host, Ankush Sharma will be seen discussing all things around the club with two Chelsea fans from Kolkata, Rishiraj Dutt and Dipanshu Sharma. These two guests will be representing Chelsea India Supporters' Club. On the show is Arjun Kapoor’s fellow Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh. The episode will go on air on April 23, 2020.

In the video, Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor are seen discussing Chelsea FC's manager Frank Lampard wherein the latter said that one good thing about Lampard is that he genuinely tries. Ranveer Singh recollected anecdotes where Arjun Kapoor tried taking photos with Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham and Frank Lampard. There was a QnA session with Ranveer and Arjun also.

As Arjun Kapoor posted this video on his official Instagram account, the actor revealed that the episode was shot before the coronavirus pandemic and was great fun too, through his caption. Arjun also mentioned that as everyone is at home right now, he thought of trying and entertaining the fans a little by putting out this hilarious episode of Out of the Blue, featuring the Gunday. The show comes live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports 2, and Star Sports 2HD, at 10:00 pm.

