Arjun Kapoor Reviews Huma Qureshi-starrer 'Mithya'; Lauds The Latter For Her Performance

Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor lauded Huma Qureshi for her intense portrayal of the school teacher in 'Mithya' in his new episode of Arjun Recommends.

Arjun Kapoor

Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi recently starred in several projects. However, the actor is currently basking into the success of her crime thriller series MithyaThe actor received positive reviews for playing the role of a teacher named Juhi Adhikari in the new show. Not only netizens but critics also praised her for her ace acting skills. Now, Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor lauded her for her intense portrayal of the school teacher in his new episode of Arjun Recommends.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun Kapoor recently gave his review on the latest crime thriller web series Mithya. The actor released another chapter of Arjun Recommends, in which he shared his candid and honest opinion on the Huma Qureshi-starrer. In the video, Arjun Kapoor first talked about his love for thrillers and then mentioned he watched Mithya on Zee5. He revealed the intense psychological drama revolves around a murder that gives birth to suspense and tension in the show. The Bhoot Police star further revealed he binge-watched the entire show to find out who was the murderer. 

He further talked about the performances by the show's cast and lauded Huma Qureshi for portraying professor Juhi Adhikari. The actor said, "Huma Qureshi, legendary acting. I salute you. Huma superb job ya. How intense were you as professor Juhi." "Mein tumhari class mein hota toh tumhare saare lectures attend karta tumhare darr ke maare," the actor added. He further praised debutant Avantika Dasani for her performance. He said, "Avantika, aapki pehli performance hai na. You were like a pro yr. Outstanding, phenomenal stuff."

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Huma Qureshi was seemingly delighted to hear Arjun Kapoor's review. She reshared the video on her Instagram stories and lauded the Ishaqzaade star for his candid and spontaneous words. The Valimai star wrote, "Dear @arjunkapoor!! I salute your candid spontaneous words. Kaise Kar lete ho aap..." in all-caps.

More about Mithya

Apart from Huma Qureshi and Avantika Dasani, Mithya also cast Parambrata Chattopadhyay as Neil Adhikari, Rajit Kapoor as Anand Tyagi, Indraneil Sengupta as Vishal, Samir Soni as Rajguru, Asif Reja Khan, K C Shankar and more. The show was released on February 18, 2022 on Zee5. It consists of a total of six episodes.

