Arjun Kapoor Ropes In World Kickboxing Champion Drew Neal For Physical Transformation

Sardar Ka Grandson actor Arjun Kapoor has battled obesity as a child. According to a report by ANI, the actor disclosed that his past condition pushed him to train double the number of hours to see the desired results. The actor has now joined forces with world kickboxing champion Drew Neal in order to get the correct body type.

Arjun Kapoor opens about battling obesity

Arjun Kapoor spoke about how his past condition affects his mind. He also opened up about the extra effort he has to put in to play a character on screen. He said, “I think everyone knows that I'm a constant work in progress when it comes to my fitness because I have dealt with obesity and how it affects the mind on a daily basis. I have to work harder than most people and push myself to do double the level of workout to achieve a certain body type that is required to play a Hindi film hero.”

He also mentioned that he loves to experiment with his workout routine and train with ‘hardcore professionals’. He stated, “If I do the same thing every single day, I feel saturated and uninspired and so, I'm always looking to experiment with my workouts to unlock desired results. I like to try out new things and train with hardcore professionals who can push me like there's no tomorrow.”

He mentioned that the reasons above urged him to rope in the kickboxing champion, Drew Neal. He called Neal the ‘perfect trainer’ for his condition and mentioned that every day is a training day for the professional. He said, “Drew understands that I need to be focused mentally as well as physically. He really spends time understanding what I am feeling and what I am going through. What my life is, what my work is and it's also not always about the end result, it's also about being consistent and continuous.”

Kapoor added that working out is not only about 'ticking the box' for him. He also mentioned that he is happy with the transformation he has had and is trying to get better. He said, “I have single-mindedly worked towards my transformation and I'm happy that people are noticing the change. I have been to hell and back for this transformation and I know that I have to endure an excruciating amount of hard work to get fitter. I will be at it because every day I'm only trying to get better.”

The actor will next be seen on-screen in Ek Villain 2. He will also take on a role alongside Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam and Javed Jaffrey in the upcoming film, Bhoot Police. The horror-comedy will be helmed by Pavan Kirpalani.

