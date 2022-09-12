Arjun Kapoor Runs Into Parineeti Chopra On A Flight To Dubai, But There's A Catch

Arjun Kapoor is currently in between several projects and is travelling for work. The actor was last seen in Mohit Suri's directorial Ek Villain Returns and has now jetted off to Dubai to film his 19th movie. On his flight, the actor bumped into his first co-star Parineeti Chopra, but not in real.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Arjun Kapoor shared a glimpse of his flight to Dubai. The actor took a picture of the screen before him which saw the poster of his and Parineeti Chopra's 2021 film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Sharing the photo, the Ishaqzaade star wrote, "Look who I met on flight @parineetichopra (sic)." Parineeti Chopra reshared the story and called the film her and Kapoor's "best" work together. She wrote, "Our best work together… (oho compliment I think my account is hacked) (sic)."

Arjun Kapoor made his acting debut with the 2012 romantic drama Ishaqzaade opposite Parineeti Chopra. After nearly a decade, the two actors came together again for another romantic drama Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Helmed by Dibakar Banerjee, the film followed the story of Sandeep, a corporate employee, and Pinkesh, a suspended policeman, who witness a violent incident. They get together as they need to outrun the thugs following them.

On Arjun Kapoor's work front

It has been over a decade since Arjun Kapoor made his acting debut. The actor is currently in one of the busiest phases of his professional life as he had three releases last year. The actor starred opposite Chopra in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, shared screen space with Rakul Preet Singh in Sardar Ka Grandson and played co-lead in the horror comedy Bhoot Police alongside Saif Ali Khan. The actor was last seen in Ek Villain Returns, which also starred Disha Patani, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria.

Now, the actor has several films in his kitty. He will soon star opposite Bhumi Pednekar in the upcoming film The Lady Killer, helmed by Ajay Bahl. The actor also has Kuttay in the pipeline, which will also star Tabu, Radhika Madan and more. According to several reports, the actor will also co-star John Abraham in the official Hindi remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum.