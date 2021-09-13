Arjun Kapoor Says 'fun Never Stops' With Nawab, Posts Instagram Story With 'brother' Saif

Actor Arjun Kapoor recently talked about the strong bond he has developed with fellow actor Saif Ali Khan, calling themselves "brothers before others." The two actors star together in the recently released horror-comedy movie Bhoot Police. The duo was seen having fun together in several videos and interviews for the film's promotions.

Arjun Kapoor recently shared a BTS video with his co-star Saif Ali Khan as his Instagram story, with the hashtag "#BROTHERSBEFOREOTHERS". The two actors can be seen enjoying themselves in the social media post. "WITH NAWAAB SAAB THE FUN NEVER STOPS (sic)", Kapoor wrote in his social media story.

Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor Bhoot Police promo on Instagram

Arjun Kapoor also shared on Instagram, a promo video for Bhoot Police. In the video, Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor can be seen wearing similar leather jackets and enacting their characters from the film. Enacting their characters as Bhoot Police, the actors jokingly asked their viewers to pay a "Shraddha anusar" consultation fee.

In the caption of the video, the Ishaqzaade actor wrote, "Aatma ho ya pisaach, desi ho ya vilayati, it's time to say - Chal phoot to every bhoot! Bhoot Police (Be it a spirit or a poltergeist, local or a foreigner, it's time to say get lost to every ghost! Bhoot Police)". The actors' fans were thrilled to watch the video and reacted with laughing emojis in the comment section.

Bhoot Police cast and plot

Bhoot Police also stars Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Javed Jaffrey. The film's plot revolves around a pair of ghostbusters, Vibhuti and Chiraunji, who are called at a haunted tea estate in Nainital owned by two sisters, Maya and Kanika. The ghostbuster's quest to relieve the estate from paranormal activities leads them to rethink their abilities. The film also has a romantic side where the ghostbusters fall in love with the real estate owners. Bhoot Police is written and directed by Pawan Kriplani. Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri produced the film under the banner Tips Industries. It premiered on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on 10 September 2021.

(Image: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram)