Arjun Kapoor Says He's 'still Lost' Without His Mom As He Marks His 9 Years In Bollywood

Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram on Monday night and shared an old throwback picture with his late mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, who passed away in 2012. Arjun in his note mentioned that he "hated every bit of" Mother’s Day. He also wrote about completing nine years of him being an actor. However, he’s still lost without his mom, he penned. Kapoor added, "Just like in this picture I hope you are smiling watching over me and you got my back." As soon as this post about Arjun Kapoor's mother was up on the internet, scores of celebs like Kriti Sanon, Radhika Madan, Tiger Shroff, Karan Wahi, Varun Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Sonal Chauhan, Sikandar Kher, among others, dropped endearing comments.

Arjun: 'I’m still lost without you Mom'

Arjun's debut movie in Bollywood titled Ishaqzaade released on May 11, 2012, and garnered a positive response from fans and critics alike. He starred opposite Parineeti Chopra, Gauahar Khan. The film, helmed by Habib Faisal, follows the story of how a couple, who gets strangled into the religious disputes of their families, gives up on their lives for the sake of their love.

Meanwhile, this isn't the first time when Arjun penned his thoughts about his life without his mother. On March 25, on the occasion of Mona Shourie Kapoor's death anniversary, the Half Girlfriend actor wrote that he misses his mom worrying and fusing over him. He wrote, "I miss seeing ur name calling on my phone, I miss coming home & seeing u... I miss ur laugh, I miss ur smell, I miss being called Arjun with ur voice echoing in my ear. I really miss you, Mom. I hope ur ok wherever u are, I’m trying to be ok too, on most days I manage but I miss u. Come back."

On the work front

Arjun was last seen in the movie Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, directed by Dibakar Banerjee. He will be now seen in the upcoming film, Sardar Ka Grandson. Talking about it, he wrote, "It isn’t just about bringing back a house, it’s about bringing back home." Meanwhile, he also has a movie, Bhoot Police, alongside Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez, lined up.

