Arjun Kapoor Says His Mother Didn't Raise Him Or Sister Anshula 'to Be Bitter Or Negative'

Actor Arjun Kapoor has recently opened up about his late mother, Mona Shourie's upbringing, fondly mentioning that she never raised him and sister Anshula Kapoor 'to be bitter or negative'. Delving into personal matters in an exclusive interview with Harper's Bazaar India, the actor spoke about the complex family situation in their house and said there was 'decency, there was dignity' regarding the concerned people. He added that the environment was 'neutral' due to absences of any 'discomfort'.

Arjun and sister Anshula Kapoor are producer Boney Kapoor's children from his first marriage with Mona. He was married to her until he commenced his relationship with the late superstar Sridevi.

Arjun on his late mother's upbringing

In the recent interview, Arjun, who has always spoken with deep affection for his mother and the regrets he holds due to her early demise, touched on the topic of his confusing family dynamics in childhood. He went on to emphasize the 'avalanche of negativity' when one is fueled with emotions.

"My mother never brought us up to be bitter or negative; there was no commotion in our home. There was decency, there was dignity, there was ease regarding the people concerned. Even though such a complex situation, there was no discomfort. There was neutrality and, perhaps, a need for detachment. If you allow yourself to get emotional, it will be followed by an avalanche of negativity.”

Last month, his sister also spoke about her feelings after her mother's death and mentioned the guilt she felt at every moment of happiness in life. Anshula said that in the first one or two years of her mother passing away, every time she felt happy or laughed, or felt anything apart from sadness, her emotions were subsided by a feeling of guilt. She added that there is no 'right or wrong way' to deal with the grief and recommended how one should take outside help if needed.

Arjun's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun has launched his new digital show, titled Bak Bak with Baba, in which Jahnvi Kapoor, her stepsister was the first guest celebrity and the duo discussed their relationship, habits and more. Arjun was last seen in Sardar ka Grandson, alongside Rakul Preet Singh. He also starred in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar earlier this year. He will now be seen in Bhoot Police which also stars Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez. It is scheduled for release on September 17.

(source- Harper Bazaar India)

(IMAGE- ARJUN KAPOOR/INSTA)

