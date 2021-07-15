Arjun Kapoor Says 'in An Exciting Phase Of Career,' Hints At Making Big Announcements Soon

Arjun Kapoor, who is tasting success from his latest release Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar revealed in an interview that he is in an ‘exciting phase of his career’.

The actor expressed his happiness and revealed that after the success of his latest OTT release, he has received several offers from diverse filmmakers for various collaborations. He also hinted that he will be making some big announcements about his upcoming projects soon.

Speaking to ANI, Arjun said, "The pandemic has made me connect to a new audience base as films have headed to the OTT platforms and I'm happy that they have liked my films. Audiences on OTT platforms are more discerning and if they are finding my films interesting, that's a sign that my choice of scripts is turning out to be right."

He added, "I want to talk to this audience because it gives me remarkable insight into what India is wanting to watch and it will help me to choose better."





Describing the success of his latest hit Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, which has received an overwhelming response, the actor exclaimed, "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is a big success story for me and it has also provided me with big learning that audiences only want to watch good content. Sardaar Ka Grandson too found its audience on the digital platform. I'm happy entertaining audiences on the digital frontier. The pandemic has made audiences extremely choosy and I'm trying to pick films that have something new to tell. It is an attempt to go on a new journey and discover myself as an actor too."







He also said, "While I have commercial films like Ek Villain Returns and Bhoot Police, I now also have offers from diverse filmmakers wanting to collaborate with me due to the success of SAPF. I'm in an exciting phase of my career and it's great to see that filmmakers are now looking at me for diverse roles which weren't happening to me pre-pandemic."

The actor willl be next seen in Ek Villain Returns, along with John Abraham and Disha Patani. The movie is slated to release next year in February.

