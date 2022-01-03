Arjun Kapoor Says 'live And Let Live' To Trolls Criticising His Age Gap With Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor recently made headlines after he tested positive for COVID, along with his sisters Anshula Kapoor, Rhea and Karan Boolani. The actor was most recently seen in Disney+Hotstar's Bhoot Police but is often the talk of the town for giving his fans relationship goals as he shares numerous posts with Malaika Arora. The duo has been together for a while now, and although they are loved by many online, several netizens often pass judgement on their relationship owing to the age gap between them and the Ki & Ka actor has now opened up about the same in an interview with Masala!.

Arjun Kapoor opens up about being trolled for age gap between him and Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor spoke to Masala! and mentioned that he believes that only the media goes through the comments by trolls on social media. He stated that it does not have much of an impact on him and said celebrities 'don’t even look at 90% of it', calling it 'fake'. He also went on to say that those who troll him online are the same people who will be extremely excited about clicking a selfie with him if they meet him. He mentioned what he chooses to do in his personal life was his 'prerogative' and as long as he was being recognised for his work in his career, 'the rest is all just a lot of noise'. He also said that one should not be impacted by the age difference between a couple and mentioned they should 'live, let live and move on'. He also called it a 'silly thought process' to look at a relationship through the lens of age.

The happy couple recently enjoyed a trip to the Maldives together and shared several glimpses from their time together on social media. The 36-year-old actor uploaded a video of himself and Malaika working out in the pool as they cycled side-by-side. He called her a tough 'task master' as he compared her to his trainer. Kapoor also arranged for a romantic surprise for his girlfriend and designed an adorable ensemble on the beach for a special dinner with her.

(Image: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial)