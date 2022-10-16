Arjun Kapoor Sends Love To Parineeti Chopra For Her 'first Rajshri Film'; Latter Reacts

Actor Parineeti Chopra's one of dreams is seemingly coming true as she will soon star in Sooraj Barjatya's directorial Uunchai, bankrolled by Barjatya under his banner Rajshri Productions. As the makers recently unveiled her first look from the film, her Ishaqzaade co-star sent her love and luck via Instagram.

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra have shared screen space in three movies: Ishaqzaade, Namaste England and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Taking to his Instagram handle, Kapoor shared Parineeti Chopra's poster from Uunchai and penned a sweet note for the latter.

Parineeti could be seen all geared up for trekking amidst mountains covered with ice in the poster. Sharing the first look, the Ek Villain Returns actor wrote, "She was my first co-star, she was my first heroine and this is her first #Rajshri film. This is to all the beautiful firsts. This one is for you Pari!" He continued, "With all heart, I bring to you, my dear friend Parineeti as Shraddha Gupta from Uunchai!" "A special film by Sooraj Barjatya. See you at the movies on 11.11.22 Love and luck to Team Uunchai!" he added.

Parineeti Chopra was seemingly touched by Kapoor's gesture and said how it has become a "core memory" for her. She wrote, "A small gesture from you, a core memory for me. Thankyou for making me truly smile baba. I love you.." Chopra further quipped, "(Again tumhari tareef? Account is hacked)."

Parineeti Chopra thanks Sooraj Barjatya for Uunchai

Parineeti Chopra recently revealed that she grew up watching Sooraj Barjatya's films and it is a dream come true for her as she is now starring in one. The actor thanked the filmmaker for this opportunity and said she is indebted forever. She wrote, "Extremely grateful and forever indebted to Sooraj Sir for giving me Shraddha in his #Uunchai. I grew up watching his films, and today I am starring in one.. Pinch me!"

Touted to be a drama, Uunchai will star Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. The movie is penned and directed by Sooraj Barjatya, who is also bankrolling it under his banner Rajshri Productions.

Image: Instagram/@arjunkapoor/@parineetichopra