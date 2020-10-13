Arjun Kapoor Shares BTS Picture From Sets Of His Next; Says 'Lights, Camera, Action'

Recently, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram handle to share a BTS picture from the sets of his next film. The picture features crew members sporting faces masks, as they try to fix heavy camera equipment, while the background is filled with VFX sheets. Take a look at Arjun Kapoor’s post, which was later shared by a fan on Twitter.

It's 'lights, camera action' for Arjun Kapoor

#ArjunKapoor is back to sets! The actor recently shared his second post after returning to work, post-testing negative from #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/nteWu0phmY — Staysafe (@hullare1234) October 13, 2020

More so, with the picture shared, Arjun Kapoor also posted a ‘lights Camera Action!’ emoticon. This comes after Arjun Kapoor recently announced that he has resumed work after testing negative for COVID-19. Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun shared a series of BTS pictures, in which the actor can be seen having a hearty laugh with the crew members present, as he indulges in a discussion.

More so, fans of the actor expressed their excitement to watch Kapoor on screen after a long hiatus due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Reportedly, the actor has been working on a cross-border love story alongside actors like Neena Gupta, Rakul Preet Singh, and Kanwaljit Singh. In his caption, he revealed that he was 'happy' to be back on sets.

On the professional front

Arjun Kapoor was last seen on the big screen in Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat. The filmmaker who has delivered several successful historical films made his comeback in Bollywood with Panipat after three years. Starring Arjun Kapoor in the lead role, Panipat: The Great Betrayal is a story of the lust for power and position, resulting in a gruesome battle between the Marathas and the Afghan invaders. The plot of the movie is traced back to the 1760s when the Third battle of Panipat was fought.

Helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Panipat also stars actors like Padmini Kolhapure and Mohnish Bahl in prominent roles. The movie marks the duo’s second association on screen. Meanwhile, the actor is currently gearing up for the release of his next Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with Parineeti Chopra.

